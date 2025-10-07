Man accused of threatening Phoenix school, admin

The Brief A man was arrested in Phoenix after allegedly threatening a teacher and a trade school. The suspect, Luis Herrera, allegedly demanded an administrator allow a classmate to graduate or he would "shut that whole school down." The threats, which included mentions of firearms, caused the school to close early on the day they were made.



A man was arrested on Oct. 6 after he allegedly threatened a Valley teacher.

What we know:

Luis Herrera, 32, is accused of contacting an administrator at Home Building Academy, located at 3100 East Broadway Road in Phoenix, and threatening to attack her, and others at the trade school.

According to court documents, the suspect ordered the employee to allow a classmate to graduate with them because he had a child. When the teacher declined, he threatened her and the school.

Herrera said in part, "I'm not the one to play with. I will shut that whole school down. I swear to god on my mama. There wouldn't be no more graduations. There will be no more [explicitive] enrollments. There will be no more nothing. I'm telling you do not play with me. I don't care about the police. I know real killers. I know real gangsters. Let's play russian roulette."

He also made comments about showing up Monday with firearms, and that if the employee called her son, that it would only get him hurt.

Herrera called emergency dispatch, telling them that if the school didn't allow his friend to graduate, that they should bring a SWAT team and police to campus that Monday.

His threats, made just before 2 p.m., caused the school to close for the remainder of the day.

Dig deeper:

Herrera was found at his West Phoenix apartment and taken into custody, where he made threats to law enforcement that they could be shot and killed.

He told detectives he knew what his arrest was about, saying he got into an argument with a teacher and that they thought he threatened them. The suspect added that he "felt a bad energy and reacted and did not mean anything he said," court records show. He claimed to be spiritual, has the ability to read angel numbers, and can tell if someone has good energy or bad energy, meaning if they are good or evil.

Herrera claimed the school administrator has been "giving him bad energy."

