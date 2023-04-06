Man dead after car fell on him in Peoria: PD
PEORIA, Ariz. - Peoria Police officials say an investigation into a man's death is underway as of April 6.
According to a brief statement, officers responded to the area of 91st Avenue and US 60, and when officers arrived, they discovered that a man was working on a car when the car fell on him.
"The adult male died from his injuries on scene," read a portion of the brief statement.
Few other details are available at this point.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
