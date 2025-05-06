Expand / Collapse search

Man dead following crash at Mesa intersection: PD

By and
Published  May 6, 2025 6:26am MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigate deadly Mesa crash

An investigation is underway after a crash in Mesa resulted in a man's death. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has more on what we know.

The Brief

    • A man is dead following a crash in Mesa.
    • The crash happened in the area of Mesa Drive and Hampton Avenue.
    • Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police say a person is dead following a crash that happened during the overnight hours on Tuesday.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened at around 12:30 p.m., and per a brief statement from Mesa Police, it happened in the area of Mesa Drive and Hampton Avenue.

"A single vehicle collided with a median barrier and then collided with a parked vehicle," read a portion of the statement. "The collision caused the adult male driver to be ejected from his vehicle. Unfortunately, the driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead on scene."

No one was inside the parked vehicle when the crash happened.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash. An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the crash happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Mesa Police Department.

TrafficMesaNews