Man dead following crash at Mesa intersection: PD

Mesa Police say a person is dead following a crash that happened during the overnight hours on Tuesday.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened at around 12:30 p.m., and per a brief statement from Mesa Police, it happened in the area of Mesa Drive and Hampton Avenue.

"A single vehicle collided with a median barrier and then collided with a parked vehicle," read a portion of the statement. "The collision caused the adult male driver to be ejected from his vehicle. Unfortunately, the driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead on scene."

No one was inside the parked vehicle when the crash happened.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash. An investigation remains ongoing.

