Man dead following shooting in south Phoenix, police say, suspect arrested

Phoenix Police officials say a person is in custody following a shooting in south Phoenix that left a person dead.

The shooting happened in the area of 48th Street and Southern Avenue on May 21. Investigators say officers were called to the scene just after 12:00 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Villalpando, who told officers he shot the victim, identified as 29-year-old Juan Gomez-Amaya.

"Mr. Gomez-Amaya was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of his vehicle, and ultimately died from his injuries on scene," read a portion of the statement.

Villalpando, officials say, has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

