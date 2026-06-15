Man disappears in water at Lake Pleasant while tubing
LAKE PLEASANT, Ariz. - Arizona deputies are searching for a missing 20-year-old who was last seen floating on an inflatable tube in Lake Pleasant.
What we know:
At around 6:40 p.m. on June 15, Maricopa County deputies responded to a call regarding a person last seen floating in the water at Lake Pleasant 10 minutes prior.
A 20-year-old man was reportedly seen floating on a round inflatable tube that had popped and was later found on the shoreline. However, the man on that tube was not found and had not been wearing a life vest, according to witnesses.
Deputies are now searching for the missing man.
What we don't know:
The man's identity and the exact circumstances leading up to his disappearance are unknown.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office