Man disappears in water at Lake Pleasant while tubing

The Brief Maricopa County deputies are searching for a missing 20-year-old man who disappeared while floating in Lake Pleasant. Witnesses reported the man was floating on a round inflatable tube that popped and was later found abandoned on the shoreline. The missing man was not wearing a life vest, and his identity remains unknown as the investigation continues.



Arizona deputies are searching for a missing 20-year-old who was last seen floating on an inflatable tube in Lake Pleasant.

What we know:

At around 6:40 p.m. on June 15, Maricopa County deputies responded to a call regarding a person last seen floating in the water at Lake Pleasant 10 minutes prior.

A 20-year-old man was reportedly seen floating on a round inflatable tube that had popped and was later found on the shoreline. However, the man on that tube was not found and had not been wearing a life vest, according to witnesses.

Deputies are now searching for the missing man.

What we don't know:

The man's identity and the exact circumstances leading up to his disappearance are unknown.

This is a developing story.