Man extradited from Africa pleads guilty in romance scheme case that targeted AZ elderly: DOJ

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The Brief Justice Department officials say Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, also known as "Dada Joe Remix," has pleaded guilty to felony Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. Officials say Boateng admitted that "he and his co-conspirators engaged in a romance and inheritance fraud scheme from 2013 through March 2023." Investigators say elderly people from Arizona and other parts of the United States have been targeted.



Justice Department officials in Arizona say a man from the African nation of Ghana has pleaded guilty to fraud-related offenses, in a case that had ties to the state.

What we know:

Per a statement released on June 30, Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng pleaded guilty to felony Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

"Boateng was arrested in Ghana on an extradition warrant on May 27, 2025. In June 2025, Boateng was extradited to the United States, and he has remained in custody since his arrest," read a portion of the statement.

Boateng, per the Justice Department, is also known as "Dada Joe Remix."

Dig deeper:

Justice officials say in his plea agreement, Boateng admitted that "he and his co-conspirators engaged in a romance and inheritance fraud scheme from 2013 through March 2023, targeting the elderly from Arizona and around the United States."

"The co-conspirators pretended to be romantically involved with the victims through online dating sites, text, or other electronic communications. The co-conspirators also falsely represented that they had received an ‘inheritance’ of gold and jewels and that to release such items to the victims, taxes and other fees would be required," officials wrote.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify any of the victims in their statement.

Dig deeper:

According to a report by Ghana Business News in July 2025, Boateng was indicted by a federal grand jury in Tucson in 2023 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Meanwhile, a separate report by Nigeria-based newspaper The Guardian states that Boateng is known in Ghana's entertainment circles, and was previously described as "a businessman involved in real estate and oil and gas ventures." The report also states that Boateng has often appeared in public with local celebrities, and was "widely recognized on social media for showcasing a lavish lifestyle."

What's next:

Justice officials say besides pleading guilty, Boateng "agreed to pay restitution totaling approximately $4.4 million dollars, which was the direct loss caused by his involvement in the scheme."

Boateng's sentencing has been set for Sept. 8 in Arizona, according to the Justice Department's statement.