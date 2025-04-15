Man found with multiple stab wounds at Tolleson bus stop
TOLLESON, Ariz. - A man is in critical condition after police say he was found stabbed early Tuesday morning at a bus stop in Tolleson.
What we know:
Tolleson Police say officers responded to 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street at 4 a.m. on April 15 and found the victim with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.
What we don't know:
No suspects are in custody. It's unknown what led up to the stabbing.
What you can do:
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call police at 623-936-7186.