Man found with multiple stab wounds at Tolleson bus stop

A man is in critical condition after police say he was found stabbed early Tuesday morning at a bus stop in Tolleson.

What we know:

Tolleson Police say officers responded to 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street at 4 a.m. on April 15 and found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No suspects are in custody. It's unknown what led up to the stabbing.

What you can do:

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call police at 623-936-7186.

