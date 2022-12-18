Man found with gunshot wound near Maryvale canal

article

A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound by a canal near 83rd Avenue and McDowell on Saturday.

Phoenix police said they were called to an apartment complex in the area at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they saw the wounded victim lying on the canal bank. He was hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

The suspect fled, and no arrests have been made.

No other information was released.

