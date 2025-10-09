Expand / Collapse search
Man hurt in shooting near downtown Phoenix

Published  October 9, 2025 7:22am MST
Crime and Public Safety
A man was seriously hurt on Oct. 9 in a shooting near 11th and Van Buren Streets. Police say no suspects are in custody. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.

The Brief

    • A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Oct. 9 near 11th and Van Buren Streets.
    • The victim is expected to survive. No suspects are in custody.
    • Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - No suspects are in custody after a man was shot early Thursday morning east of downtown Phoenix.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near 11th and Van Buren Streets.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

"Officers canvassed the area; however, they did not locate the shooter," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said. "The area was secured, and detectives responded to begin investigating and processing the scene."

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened

