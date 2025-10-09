Man hurt in shooting near downtown Phoenix

The Brief A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Oct. 9 near 11th and Van Buren Streets. The victim is expected to survive. No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



No suspects are in custody after a man was shot early Thursday morning east of downtown Phoenix.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near 11th and Van Buren Streets.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

"Officers canvassed the area; however, they did not locate the shooter," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said. "The area was secured, and detectives responded to begin investigating and processing the scene."

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

