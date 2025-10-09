Man hurt in shooting near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - No suspects are in custody after a man was shot early Thursday morning east of downtown Phoenix.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near 11th and Van Buren Streets.
Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
"Officers canvassed the area; however, they did not locate the shooter," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said. "The area was secured, and detectives responded to begin investigating and processing the scene."
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department