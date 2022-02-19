Man killed after pointing gun at child, leading Utah police on chase into Mohave County

article

A Utah police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly was pointing a gun at a young child during a confrontation in rural northwestern Arizona following a pursuit involving several law enforcement agencies, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The child was unharmed when at St. George Police Department tactical team member killed Oscar Alcantara, 30, after Alcantara got out of a vehicle, ran into the desert and refused to release the child Thursday, authorities said Friday in a statement.

The incident began when Washington City, Utah, police detectives investigating a disorderly conduct incident involving a gun went to location in St. George, the statement said.

Alcantara was seen leaving the St. George location in an SUV driven by a female whose age wasn’t released, the statement said.

After Washington City police pulled over the SUV, the driver got out and said Alcantara was in the back seat with a gun and the child.

Alcantara then got into the driver’s seat and drove off, beginning the chase.

Deputies said the ensuing pursuit ended in the Beaver Dam area in the corner of Arizona between Utah and Nevada, resulting in the fatal shooting.

