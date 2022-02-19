Woman wanted for credit card theft in north Phoenix

Phoenix police are looking for a woman accused of credit card theft after using a debit card at two Circle K locations without the owner's permission, officials said.

The suspect was seen using the debit card at a Circle K ATM at 7th Avenue and Union Hills Drive on Oct. 3 after the owner had either lost it or had it stolen.

Later that day, the same woman withdrew more money from the card at a Circle K ATM near 7th Avenue and Bell Road, police said.

"The suspect is not known by the victim and did not have permission to be in possession of or use her debit card," wrote Silent Witness in a statement.

The suspect was described as a 5'5", 125-pound Black female in her 30s with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

