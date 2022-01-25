Man reported missing from Florence in September 2021 found dead by search crews, officials with PCSO say

article

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say the search for a 91-year-old man whose disappearance sparked a Silver Alert has ended on a sad note.

According to a brief statement released on Jan. 25, the remains of George T. Robinson Sr. was found on Jan. 22 by a Pinal County Search and Rescue Posse Ground Team.

"Thanks to the combined efforts and cooperation of multiple agencies and volunteer groups, we were able to bring some closure to a mourning Pinal County family," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Officials with PCSO say a Silver Alert was issued for Robinson Sr. on Sept. 23, after he left his home for a Walmart in Coolidge and did not return. Robinson Sr.'s car was found on Sept. 29 by Florence Police detectives at the Kofa Wildlife Refuge in La Paz County.

"La Paz County Search and Rescue conducted a search for Robinson, but was unable to locate the missing man," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say a multi-agency search took place on Jan. 22, after Florence Police detectives requested assistance from Pinal County Search and Rescue on the case.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

