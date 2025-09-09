Man rescued by helicopter from Camelback Mountain
PHOENIX - An elderly man was rescued off Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon Trail on Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said.
What we know:
The Sept. 9 rescue happened around 12:30 p.m. when a man began experiencing heat-related issues.
"Crews were able to hike to the patient and evaluate him on scene. Command determined the best route off the trail was to utilize the helicopter to fly him off," said Phoenix Fire Capt. DJ Lee.
The man was taken to the hospital where he's stable.
Map of where Echo Canyon Trail is
Dig deeper:
This rescue comes a day after a body was found just off the Echo Canyon Trail. That victim's body was recovered Tuesday.
The body was left on the mountain overnight due to the loss of light and the heat. The body was watched overnight by first responders.