Man rescued by helicopter from Camelback Mountain

The Brief An elderly man suffering from heat-related issues was rescued from Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon Trail by helicopter on Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. This rescue happened one day after a body was discovered on the same trail.



An elderly man was rescued off Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon Trail on Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said.

What we know:

The Sept. 9 rescue happened around 12:30 p.m. when a man began experiencing heat-related issues.

"Crews were able to hike to the patient and evaluate him on scene. Command determined the best route off the trail was to utilize the helicopter to fly him off," said Phoenix Fire Capt. DJ Lee.

The man was taken to the hospital where he's stable.

Map of where Echo Canyon Trail is

Dig deeper:

This rescue comes a day after a body was found just off the Echo Canyon Trail. That victim's body was recovered Tuesday.

The body was left on the mountain overnight due to the loss of light and the heat. The body was watched overnight by first responders.