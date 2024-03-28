Man sentenced to prison for killing his girlfriend in north Phoenix

article

A man convicted in the shooting death of his girlfriend in north Phoenix has been sentenced to prison.

On Jan. 5, 2021, Jessica Kennedy, 39, was found dead at an apartment near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

"Upon entering the apartment, police officers found Jessica with a gunshot wound to the head, but no weapon was recovered from the scene," the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

Kennedy's boyfriend, Cecil Noyola, fled Arizona but later turned himself in.

"He admitted to giving the gun to a friend; it was recovered after the friend was arrested," MCAO said.

Noyola, 64, was found guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. On July 17, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder and three years for tampering with evidence. In a separate case, Noyola was also sentenced to 10 years for a weapons charge, which will be served concurrently with his other sentences.

"This defendant shot his girlfriend, left her to die, and then did everything possible to avoid being held accountable," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "I hope Jessica knows we worked hard over the last three years to get justice for her. To her family and loved ones, I hope this is the start of their journey towards healing."

Map of where the shooting happened