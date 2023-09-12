Man shot multiple times at Ahwatukee park

A man is expected to survive after he was shot overnight at a park in Ahwatukee.

The shooting happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 12 near 48th Street and Ray Road. Officers responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and another man.

No further details were released.

Area where the shooting happened: