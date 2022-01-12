Man shot to death found on the side of a Phoenix road inside a car, police say
PHOENIX - An unidentified man was found shot to death in a car on the side of the road on Jan. 12, the Phoenix Police Department said.
At around 7:15 p.m. near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road, officers found a man sitting inside a car who was shot several times. He was declared dead at the scene.
"Officers are investigating to learn what led up to the shooting," says Sgt. Andy Williams.
No further information is available.
