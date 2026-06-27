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Man with shotgun killed by Chandler police during domestic incident

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 27, 2026 5:56 PM MST
Published June 27, 2026 5:56 PM MST
Suspect killed in Chandler police shooting
Suspect killed in Chandler police shooting

Suspect killed in Chandler police shooting

Mesa police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred after an armed man refused to drop a shotgun.

The Brief

    • Chandler police fatally shot a 32-year-old man armed with a shotgun during a domestic incident on East Laredo Street.
    • The shooting occurred after the suspect reportedly ignored repeated orders from the responding officer to drop the weapon.
    • Mesa police are currently investigating the circumstances that led up to the deadly encounter.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man armed with a shotgun was fatally shot by a Chandler police officer Saturday morning after officers responded to a reported domestic dispute, authorities said.

The shooting happened just around 10:15 a.m. in the 900 block of East Laredo Street, which is near McQueen and Ray roads.

What we know:

According to the Chandler Police Department, the first officer to arrive found a man holding a shotgun in the front yard of the home. The officer also saw a woman sitting inside a nearby vehicle.

Police said the officer repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon before firing multiple rounds, striking him.

One neighbor tells FOX10 she heard around four to five shots fired while she was outside in her backyard.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jeremiah Louis Partridge. 

CPD's Marysol Green said officers began lifesaving measures until Chandler Fire Department crews arrived. Fire personnel pronounced Partridge dead at the scene. No officers or other people were injured.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls shortly after 10 a.m. from neighbors and from the woman at the scene. Officers arrived about 10 minutes later.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said whether Partridge fired the shotgun, whether he attempted to break the windshield of the nearby SUV, or whether police had previously responded to domestic incidents involving him.

What's next:

The Mesa Police Department is leading the investigation relating to the officer involved shooting.

Map of the area

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Marysol Green of the Chandler Police Department and FOX 10 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyChandlerMesaNews