Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Kofa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yuma County, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Southeast Yuma County, East Valley, Central La Paz, Mazatzal Mountains, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Globe/Miami, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Deer Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County
3
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Man survives third-degree burns from a backyard fall in Phoenix

By
Published  August 6, 2025 9:25pm MST
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man's fall onto hot ground causes 3rd-degree burns

Man's fall onto hot ground causes 3rd-degree burns

The Brief

    • After a fall outside his Phoenix home, a 72-year-old man suffered third-degree burns and is sharing his story to warn others about the dangers of extreme heat.
    • Dr. Kevin Foster, Director of Burn Services for the Arizona Burn Center, says that once temperatures exceed 110 degrees, contact burns like this become a major problem.

PHOENIX - The extreme heat can make everyday activities dangerous, and contact burns are on the rise in the Phoenix area.

A man who suffered third-degree burns is sharing his story again as a cautionary tale.

(Related) Burn victim warns against Arizona's heat

(Related) Burn victim warns against Arizona's heat

What we know:

Two years ago, Robert Woolley, 72, fell on rocks outside his Phoenix home and couldn't get up. What started as a routine check of his pool quickly turned into a fight for his life.

"I got distracted by birds. I tripped on a patio slab and I started to go down," Woolley said. "I put a hand down to catch myself and I was started by how hot and shocked the rocks were. Reflexively I picked my hand back up and then I went all the way down."

He said the skin peeled off like an onion, and the skin underneath looked like "raw hamburger."

Woolley, who suffered third-degree burns on 20% of his body, was able to get to his back door and yell for his wife. He said a voice in his head told him, "if you fall asleep, you’re not gonna wake back up," which gave him a surge of adrenaline.

Dr. Kevin Foster, Director of Burn Services for the Arizona Burn Center, said whenever temperatures climb, he sees a spike in contact burns.

"Above 105 degrees Fahrenheit, we start seeing problems, and then once we get above 110, we really see big problems," Foster said.

‘I would’ve died on my back patio’

Woolley, who still has scars, said the fall gave him a new appreciation for life.

"If my wife had not been home, and she wouldn’t had heard me, I would’ve died on my back patio. And I know that," he said.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reported on this story through interviews with Robert Woolley and Dr. Kevin Foster, Director of Burn Services for the Arizona Burn Center.

Severe WeatherArizonaNewsPhoenixHealth