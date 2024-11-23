A man was found dead in a Phoenix canal; Arizona deputy shots, kills his own K-9 | Nightly Roundup

article

From a man found dead in a Phoenix canal to a crash on Interstate 17 that caused a massive traffic delay, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, November 23, 2024.

1. Man pulled from Phoenix canal

A man was pronounced dead after being pulled from a Phoenix canal. Read More

2. Arizona deputy kills K-9 after it attacks him

Authorities say a deputy Tombstone shot and killed his K-9 partner after the dog attacked him. Read More

3. Multi-car crash blocks Interstate 17 and leaves 4 people hospitalized

Several cars were piled up in a crash on Interstate 17 southbound on Friday, Nov. 22. Read More

4. Baby dies from listeria outbreak linked to recalled ready-to-eat meat and poultry

(Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

A listeria outbreak tied to certain ready-to-eat meat and poultry products has resulted in 11 reported infections across four states, including the death of an infant in California. Read More

5. Nurse adjusts to having his foot amputated from bacterial infection as he waits for a prosthetic

A Phoenix-area nurse had to have his foot amputated and is relying on others to help while he waits for a prosthetic before he can get back to work. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

We are expecting cooler temperatures this weekend! Read More