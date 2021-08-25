Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Man wearing fake Border Patrol uniform arrested during smuggling attempt near Tucson

By Associated Press and Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

Man wearing fake Border Patrol uniform arrested during smuggling attempt near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man wearing a fake U.S. Border Patrol uniform and driving a bogus patrol vehicle has been arrested in southern Arizona after attempting to smuggle migrants into the country, authorities said.

Homeland Security Investigations and Border Patrol agents arrested the driver and 10 migrants near Tucson.

John R. Modlin, interim Chief Patrol Agent of the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, said the bogus car was a cloned vehicle similar to ones used by the Border Patrol.

fake border patrol

A man wearing a fake U.S. Border Patrol uniform and driving a bogus patrol vehicle has been arrested in southern Arizona after attempting to smuggle migrants into the country, authorities said. (@USBPChiefTCA/Twitter)

"This is not a Border Patrol vehicle," Modlin said in a tweet. "@HSIPhoenix and #BorderPatrol agents from #Tucson Station foiled a smuggling attempt using a cloned vehicle with a fake uniform. The driver and 10 migrants were taken into custody."

Modlin also said the driver was wearing a fake Border Patrol uniform when arrested.

The name, age and nationality of the driver wasn’t immediately released on Aug. 24.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.