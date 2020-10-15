Mandatory evacuation issued for Crown King residents as Horse Fire continues to burn

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents in Crown King as a wildfire continues to burn in the Prescott National Forest.

The fire, according to officials with the Prescott National Forest, is named Horse Fire, and it was spotted at around noon on Oct. 15. The fire is burning about six miles northwest of Crown King, and 18 miles south of Prescott.

As of Oct. 16, the fire has burned 3,500 acres and is at 0% containment.

"Due to the fire’s remote location and rugged terrain, fire managers are currently relying on aircraft to suppress the fire," read a statement from Prescott National Forest officials on Thursday.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has issued a "go" alert for the Crown King community, Minnehaha and Horsethief Cabins, issuing a mandatory evacuation.

A shelter has been set up at Mayer High School in Spring Valley. If you need assistance, you're asked to call 928-771-3260 or dial 911.

All roads leading into Crown King have been closed. This includes Goodwin, Senator Highway and County Road 59.

Officials with the Arizona State Forestry say they are supporting multiple resources to the battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ready, Set, Go evacuation stages explained

https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go

