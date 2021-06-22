Maricopa County animal shelter at critical capacity, holding free adoption event

A Valley animal shelter is at critical capacity as cats and dogs looking for loving homes are quickly filling up kennels.

"I’m really excited," said Rhonda Walton, who recently adopted Oggie, a chihuahua wiener dog mix from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's west shelter.

For Walton, it was important for her to rescue instead of buying from a breeder.

"You come here and look at the dogs and they are so sad and they need good homes," she said.

There are plenty more dogs and cats in need of homes at the west shelter as it's at critical capacity.

"Intake on the field has increased and stray intake has increased, and we are really, really full," said Monica Gery with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

With it being puppy and kitten season and with the July 4th holiday coming up, the shelter is anticipating hundreds of calls for more stray animal intakes.

As of June 22, they're attempting to make room for those anticipated strays.

"We are sending a plea out to the public to help us with adoptions and fosters," Gery said.

It’s so important to rescue animals from shelters, Walton said, because it saves a life and opens up a new space for another animal.

Beginning Saturday, June 26 through Wednesday, June 30, pet adoption fees will be waived.

The shelter is also asking for anyone willing to foster pets to contact them.

More information can be found here https://esd.maricopa.gov/214/Adopt-a-Pet

