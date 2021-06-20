Dog survives 100-foot fall down mine shaft in Mohave County

Crews in Mohave County rescued a dog after it fell into a mine shaft north of Bullhead City on June 19.

Shelby, a 1-year-old dog, had fallen into Katherine Mine and was in too deep for her owners to rescue her.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement and Search and Rescue were called, and technical rescue teams were able to lower themselves into the mine shaft to rescue Shelby.

A rescuer was able to recover the dog after being lowered 100 feet down the mine and brought her back to the surface to reunite with her owners.

The dog only sustained a few "bumps and bruises," county officials said.

"Great job by everyone today and it was truly amazing that Shelby survived that fall," officials said. "Be safe out there!"

