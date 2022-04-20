Maricopa County appoints Rachel Mitchell as interim County Attorney

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has appointed Rachel Mitchell as the interim Maricopa County Attorney in a unanimous vote to replace Allister Adel.

Mitchell, a Republican with more than 30 years of experience working for the county attorney's office, will be sworn in on Wednesday afternoon. She will remain as county attorney until the November election.

Other candidates vying for the position included Gina Godbehere and Anni Foster, who submitted enough signatures required to get on the ballot in the August primary. On April 15, the Board of Supervisors invited Foster, Godbehere and Mitchell to apply for appointment to the position on an interim basis.

Democrat Julie Gunnigle, who is also running for the position, was not invited because the interim attorney must be affiliated with the same political party as the former office holder.

Adel announced her resignation as Maricopa County Attorney back in March. Adel had been faced many controversies during the latter part of her time in office, including treatment for mental health and use of alcohol and other work-related issues, including a controversy involving protesters being falsely arrested on gang charges during protests in 2020.

Prior to Adel's resignation, she had been facing calls to resign, both from outside groups and from those within the MCAO. Adel had previously resisted pressures to resign.

