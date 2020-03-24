Maricopa County Superior Court cancels most in-person proceedings due to coronavirus pandemic

Officials with the Maricopa County Superior Court say physical access to all Superior Court buildings will be prohibited as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the ban is set to take effect on March 25, and will last through April 8.

Officials say under the ban, no one is allowed to be in any Superior Court buildings except court employees, authorized contractors, and people attending an event that is constitutionally or statutorily required to be held in-person.

An exception was also made for court located inside Valleywise Behavioral Health Facilities or the Arizona State Hospital.

In the case of an event that is required to be held in-person, officials say only those taking part in the specific event may attend, including parties, witnesses, victims, sheriff's deputies, detention officers, law enforcement officers, parents in matters relating to juvenile delinquency, and lawyers.

A court spokesperson also said all state and county grand jury sittings scheduled from March 25 to April 8 have been suspended.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Advertisement

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional Resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related Stories

Lupus drugs possibly being tested as coronavirus treatment, sparking shortage fears

State Farm: Tempe office closed after worker was diagnosed with COVID-19

15 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Arizona State University

‘Arizona Together’: Gov. Ducey launches website to bring resources to those affected by COVID-19