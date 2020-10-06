Martha McSally, Mark Kelly to debate on Oct. 6 in Arizona Senate race

article

A big debate is taking place in Phoenix on the night of Oct. 6 in Arizona's closely-watched Senate special election.

Republican Senator Martha McSally will take the stage with Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.

The winner of the special election will finish late Sen. John McCain's term, which ends in 2022.

McSally was appointed to the seat by Governor Doug Ducey after she was defeated by Kyrsten Sinema in the 2018 election for the seat that was vacated by Jeff Flake.

Kelly has had a considerable lead in the polls and fundraising.

The debate will air on Arizona PBS at 7 p.m.

