Martha McSally, Mark Kelly to debate on Oct. 6 in Arizona Senate race

PHOENIX - A big debate is taking place in Phoenix on the night of Oct. 6 in Arizona's closely-watched Senate special election.

Republican Senator Martha McSally will take the stage with Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.

The winner of the special election will finish late Sen. John McCain's term, which ends in 2022.

McSally was appointed to the seat by Governor Doug Ducey after she was defeated by Kyrsten Sinema in the 2018 election for the seat that was vacated by Jeff Flake.

Kelly has had a considerable lead in the polls and fundraising.

The debate will air on Arizona PBS at 7 p.m.

Continuing Coverage

Poll: Sen. McSally still behind Mark Kelly, but gap is narrowing


Poll: Sen. McSally still behind Mark Kelly, but gap is narrowing

The race between Martha McSally and Mark Kelly is heating up, according to a new poll.

McSally proposes 7 debates as Arizona Senate race heats up


McSally proposes 7 debates as Arizona Senate race heats up

McSally proposed an unusually large number of debates for a sitting senator with the bully-pulpit advantages of incumbency, but she must overcome a fundraising and polling deficit in a race that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate. Several other vulnerable GOP senators from other states have similarly proposed large numbers of debates.

Democrat Kelly reports $12.8 million for Arizona Senate bid


Democrat Kelly reports $12.8 million for Arizona Senate bid

The retired astronaut has consistently outraised McSally in one of the most closely watched 2020 Senate contests. He’s reported the strongest fundraising of all Senate candidates this year, including incumbents.

