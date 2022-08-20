McDonald’s to add Chicken Big Mac to the menu

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Pima County
15
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 3:47 PM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 4:39 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:17 PM MST until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:12 PM MST until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 2:57 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:17 PM MST until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 1:47 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

McDonald’s to add Chicken Big Mac to the menu

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:49PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Chicken Big Mac_U.S. article

Chicken Big Mac (Credit: McDonald's)

CHICAGO - It looks like McDonald’s is beefing up its fight in the chicken sandwich wars with the Chicken Big Mac.

The fast-food chain recently announced its latest addition to the menu, which will be available for a limited time at select Miami restaurants later this month.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," the company said in a statement to FOX Television Stations.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A testing first new breakfast item since 2017 in select cities

The Chicken Big Mac will be made with two tempura chicken patties, pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese.

The Chicken Big Mac was introduced in the United Kingdom to rave reviews, according to the company.

Bear chows down on McDonald's after smashing car window

The tiny town of Jackson, New Hampshire, is dealing with a bear that's become a big nuisance.

"Chicken continues to be a significant opportunity for us … We've got some great global equities already in our McNuggets and with McChicken, but we also have some equities in McCrispy and McSpicy that we think we've got an opportunity to do more with globally. So that's going to be a priority area," McDonald’s CEO Chris  Kempczinski said in a Q2 earnings call.

RELATED: ‘Raspberry Rally’: Girl Scouts introduce new cookie for 2023

The introduction of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich in 2019 sparked a Twitter feud between the chain and Chick-fil-A. Since then, other chains have started offering chicken sandwiches.

Nancy Hopkins, former food director of Better Homes & Gardens magazine, and a veteran food editor for over 20 years, had this to say: "America loves anything crunchy, salty, crackly, and good. And Americans love chicken, just about any way."

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.  
 