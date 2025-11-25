MCSO crews find body of man swept away in Table Mesa floodwaters

The Brief The body of a man swept away by floodwaters has been found by search crews, according to officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The missing man was previously identified as Christopher Couch. The search for Couch began on Sunday.



The search for a man whose vehicle was swept away by floodwaters near Table Mesa has come to a tragic end, according to officials.

What we know:

According a statement poisted to social media by officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the man's body was found by the agency's aviation unit, along with the Lake Patrol deputies.

While the statement did not mention the victim's name, MCSO previously identified the man as Christopher Couch.

The backstory:

Per our previous report on the search, Couch, along with a woman, were in a Jeep that was carried away. She was rescued, but Couch was not seen afterward.

The search for Couch began on Sunday, and was paused during the overnight hours of Monday and Tuesday.