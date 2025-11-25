MCSO crews find body of man swept away in Table Mesa floodwaters
PHOENIX - The search for a man whose vehicle was swept away by floodwaters near Table Mesa has come to a tragic end, according to officials.
What we know:
According a statement poisted to social media by officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the man's body was found by the agency's aviation unit, along with the Lake Patrol deputies.
While the statement did not mention the victim's name, MCSO previously identified the man as Christopher Couch.
The backstory:
Per our previous report on the search, Couch, along with a woman, were in a Jeep that was carried away. She was rescued, but Couch was not seen afterward.
The search for Couch began on Sunday, and was paused during the overnight hours of Monday and Tuesday.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.