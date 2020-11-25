MCSO detention officer dies in crash near Buckeye; truck driver arrested

A detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has died after being involved in an accident on State Route 85 in Buckeye, officials said on Nov. 24.

Detention Officer Justin Folsome died after his car was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Tuesday, officials said.

“This loss is tragic and heartbreaking,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone in a statement. “I ask that Officer Folsome’s family receive all the love and support possible during this time of sadness and loss.”

Sheriff’s officials say it was not immediately known if Folsome was on duty at the time.

The driver of the semi, Jorge Yanez Campos, was hospitalized with minor injuries. The 62-year-old has been booked into a county jail on suspicion of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Court documents show Campos allegedly rammed into three vehicles stopped at a red light at a speed of about 55 mph.

Campos told police that he had looked up as he approached the red light but was unable to stop his truck.

He also said that he may have blacked out due to his high blood pressure for which he had taken medication that morning.

During the investigation, officers learned Campos had his driving privileges suspended in Arizona for failing to appear in court for a citation on a separate collision.

Officer Folsome had been with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office since 2012. He had been working in the intake, transfer and release facility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

