MCSO: Suspect in custody following deputy involved shooting in the Tonopah area

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting involving a deputy Monday afternoon in the Tonopah area.

The incident began to unfold at around 12:30 p.m., when MCSO deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call in the area of 339th Avenue and Buckeye Road. When deputies arrived at the home, a person inside the home fired at th deputies, resulting in an exchange in gunfire. Other law enforcement authorities including Buckeye Police, Goodyear Police, and DPS later responded to assist.

The suspect was taken into custody at around 5:30 p.m, according to MCSO.