Mesa bridal shop offers discount dresses, sales support human trafficking prevention

A nonprofit wedding dress shop in Mesa serves a dual purpose: help brides afford the dress of their dreams and spread awareness about human trafficking.

The Adorned in Grace shop located inside Superstition Springs Center Mall has gowns that are donated by brides and boutiques across the United States.

Spokesperson Emily Numeron says each sale helps raise money for human trafficking prevention. The money goes toward mentoring and outreach to girls living in shelters or foster care.

The support for victims of exploitation includes transportation to safety, clothing and hygiene products and other resources.

"It all began with our director Linda Tribett," said Numeron. "They were helping a bride who was a rescue victim of human trafficking, and she was getting married, and they needed a gown but they didn't have the money for that. So they asked for donations, they received…over 30 gowns."

There are four Adorned in Grace bridal stores nationwide, and the Mesa location is the first in Arizona.

Bride Mikaela Mora says she was lucky to find it and happy to help make a difference.

"The meaning behind it really is the biggest thing," Mora said. "Just taking a stand for women, really fighting being a part of standing up for women and getting the word out there."

Learn more: https://www.adornedingrace.org/yourvisit-1

