Mesa Education Association asks Gov. Ducey to close all Arizona schools amid coronavirus spread

The Mesa Education Association represents teachers who work in Mesa public schools and on Saturday, the association sent a letter to the Arizona Governor pleading for him to close all schools due to the coronavirus.

Parents have already started a petition for school closures as well.

Bruce Jones is not only a parent of two Mesa high schoolers, but he teaches in the Queen Creek School District. In another week, Jones expects to be teaching students who are traveling right now for spring break.

The concerns of coronavirus spreading caused the Mesa Education Association to ask the state to close all schools in Arizona. This is after several districts have already activated official closures.

In a letter to Governor Ducey, superintendent Kathy Hoffman, health officials and Mesa teachers say, “staff members are concerned for their students’ health, their own health, and health of their immediate family members they come into contact with on a daily basis.”

Meanwhile, more than ten thousand people signed a petition via to close Mesa Public Schools. The district told parents that they are allowed to keep students home and absences will be excused.

“At this point we’re not gonna have our kids in class on Monday ...,” Jones said.

For more information on closures in Arizona, click here.