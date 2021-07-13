Mesa K-9 officer rescues black kitten from storm drain during monsoon season

article

A Mesa Police K-9 Officer and her four-legged partner were flagged down by residents who said a kitten was trapped in a storm drain for days.

What did Officer Kennedy do? She climbed into the drain and rescued the black kitten and brought it to safety with her partner, K-9 Officer Hasso.

"It looks like K-9 Officer Hasso has a new BFF," the department wrote on social media.

Mesa and surrounding areas of the Valley have been experiencing severe thunderstorms brought on by monsoon season, and it doesn't look like the wet weather is stopping anytime soon.

It seems the black kitten was rescued just in time.

Mesa Police K-9 Officer Hasso and the rescued kitten. Photo courtesy of the Mesa Police Department

