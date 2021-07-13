Mesa K-9 officer rescues black kitten from storm drain during monsoon season

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:20 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
8
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:11 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:38 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Mesa K-9 officer rescues black kitten from storm drain during monsoon season

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix
Mesa Police K-9 Officer Kennedy rescues a black kitten from a storm drain. Photos courtesy of the Mesa Police Department article

Mesa Police K-9 Officer Kennedy rescues a black kitten from a storm drain. Photos courtesy of the Mesa Police Department

MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa Police K-9 Officer and her four-legged partner were flagged down by residents who said a kitten was trapped in a storm drain for days.

What did Officer Kennedy do? She climbed into the drain and rescued the black kitten and brought it to safety with her partner, K-9 Officer Hasso.

"It looks like K-9 Officer Hasso has a new BFF," the department wrote on social media.

Mesa and surrounding areas of the Valley have been experiencing severe thunderstorms brought on by monsoon season, and it doesn't look like the wet weather is stopping anytime soon.

It seems the black kitten was rescued just in time.

Mesa Police K-9 Officer Hasso and the rescued kitten. Photo courtesy of the Mesa Police Department

Mesa Police K-9 Officer Hasso and the rescued kitten. Photo courtesy of the Mesa Police Department

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: