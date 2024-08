article

A fire at a mobile home park in the East Valley prompted dozens of evacuations; pop star Justin Timberlake's driver's license was suspended stemming from his DWI arrest; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 2.

1. Dozens evacuated in mobile home fire

2. Pop star pleads not guilty in DWI case

3. Secret Service to speak on Trump attempted assassination

4. Mariah Carey's Christmas Tour coming to Phoenix

5. Airbag problem prompts SUV recall

Today's weather