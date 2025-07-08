Mesa woman's invention aims to stop wildfires caused by dragging chains

The Brief A Mesa woman has invented a fire hose covering for trailer chains to prevent sparks that cause wildfires, a common issue in Arizona's extreme heat. Operation Spark Arrest aims to distribute these coverings widely across the Valley and beyond, and she hopes to partner with major companies and local groups.



With parts of Arizona under an extreme heat warning through Thursday, the scorching temperatures and ongoing extreme drought create a perfect storm for wildfires.

Fire officials often state that dragging chains are a leading cause of wildfires in Arizona, and an East Valley woman is hoping to help prevent those fires from sparking.

The backstory:

Lynn Preble, from her workshed behind her Mesa home, is spearheading a movement called Operation Spark Arrest with a simple, quick invention that could make a difference for drivers traveling across the state's hot terrain.

The idea for Operation Spark Arrest was born several years ago after Preble grew tired of hearing about dragging chains causing wildfires.

"So I wracked my brain, what would be tough enough material that would sustain maybe being dragged for a little bit? And I got to thinking and I thought, 'Well, what about fire hose?'" Preble said.

Lynn Preble

The process of cutting the hose takes mere seconds, and attaching it to a trailer takes only minutes.

"Most likely you're gonna have to take off your hook to put these on and most of them, not all of them, but they have this little cotter pin, pull it out, take the hook off, and then slide on the hose cover and then reverse the process," Preble explained.

Preble acknowledges the hose coverings aren't foolproof but hopes they will at least alert others.

"But it's something so at least hopefully somebody will see you dragging your chain and say, 'Hey,' and flag you down and stop it," Preble said.

Local perspective:

Recently, the Monarch Fire burning close to Wickenburg in Maricopa County was caused by dragging trailer chains.

In 2022, the Camino Fire was caused by dragging chains as well.

What's next:

She is now hoping to expand this technique throughout Arizona.

"I've also just received some messages from some pretty major companies that would like to have them at their businesses, which I'm ecstatic about because they're all over the Valley, which is what I want. I want them out and about, so people can go by and just pick them up," Preble said.

Operation Spark Arrest is already planning to partner with groups in the Arizona foothills and hopes to have upcoming distribution events. To find out more information, click here.