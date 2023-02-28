Expand / Collapse search
Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is a mythical Mayan elf

Published 
World
Associated Press
GettyImages-1247550261.jpg article

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the daily morning press conference at the National Palace on Feb. 27, 2023, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo credit: Luis Barron / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY - Mexico’s president posted a photo on his social media accounts Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not seem to be joking when he posted the photo of an "Aluxe," a mischievous woodland spirit in Mayan folklore.

López Obrador wrote the photo "was taken three days ago by an engineer, it appears to be an aluxe," adding "everything is mystical."

The nighttime photo shows a tree with a branch forming what looks like a halo of hair, and what may be stars forming the figure’s eyes.

López Obrador has long expressed reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs. Engineers and workers are in the Yucatan peninsula, constructing a tourist train that is the president's pet project.

According to traditional Mayan belief, "Aluxes" are small, mischievous creatures that inhabit forests and fields and are prone to playing tricks on people, like hiding things. Some people leave small offerings to appease them.

Tourist mobbed after scaling world-famous Mayan pyramid

A tourist was booed and doused with water after climbing the protected Mayan monument known as El Castillo, or Pyramid of Kukulcan, at the archeological site of Chichen-Itza in Yucatan, Mexico, on November 20.

The ancient Mayan civilization reached its height from 300 A.D. to 900 A.D. on the Yucatan Peninsula and in adjacent parts of Central America, but the Mayas’ descendants continue to live on the peninsula.

Many continue speaking the Mayan language and wearing traditional clothing, while also conserving traditional foods, crops, religion and medicine practices, despite the conquest of the region by the Spanish between 1527 and 1546.

RELATED: Video: Tourist mobbed after climbing sacred Mayan pyramid in Mexico