Minnesota boy's performance in alien abduction Halloween costume goes viral

A Duluth, Minnesota, boy gave a hilarious, over-the-top performance in his alien abduction Halloween costume — and he's now gone viral.

Sadie Christgau shared a video of 6-year-old Tripp's Oscar-winning performance, giving life to the costume that represents an alien wrapping its body around a child. Tripp put up a fight as he pretended to be abducted by an alien and dragged out of the room.

"The moment it arrived, he rushed to get it on. He wanted me to take a video of him pretending to be taken by the alien," Christgau told Storyful. "Little did I know, he put on a pretty convincing show."

The family is now saving up for Tripp to take theater lessons.