Missing Chandler man last seen at Snowbowl ski resort found dead

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man who went missing during a trip to Arizona Snowbowl on March 27 was found dead, officials say.

Family members in Chandler told authorities that 57-year-old Vsevolod Predtechenskiy had left to the ski resort at 7 AM on Saturday morning.

Vsevolod reportedly video called his family at 10 AM that same day, but had not been heard from since. His vehicle, a 2019 Toyota Rav 4, was located in the resort parking lot.

The 57-year-old, a frequent Snowbowl visitor, was known to go slightly off track into the trees, but he was not known to be adventurous, according to the sheriff's office.

"The missing person has been located deceased and the matter is under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the County Medical Examiner's Office," officials said on Sunday.

Authorities did not disclose any further information about his death.

