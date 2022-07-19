MLB All-Star Game 2022: What to know about the Mid-Summer Classic

article

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday and will feature some of the best and up-and-coming superstars in the game.

As per tradition, the American League will go up against the National League. There is no fantasy draft format like there is for the NBA or divisional teams going against each other like in the NHL. The NFL also went back to conference matchups for their All-Star Game, termed the Pro Bowl.

This year’s game will feature the best and brightest but will also be missing some stars due to injury. Mike Trout , Jose Altuve, George Springer, Yordan Alvarez, Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole Jazz Chisholm Jr., Bryce Harper, Nolan Arenado, Starling Marte, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon and Josh Hader will not be participating.

Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols were also put into the game as legacy selections due to their contributions to the game. The Detroit Tigers star said he planned on retiring when his contract expires following the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The American League is on an incredible winning streak in this event. The AL has won eight straight games and have only lost three times since 1996.

Read below for the list of projected All-Star starters for the Mid-Summer Classic.

**

American League

Starters

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on July 16, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

C: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B: Andres Gimenez, Guardians

3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox

SS: Tim Anderson, White Sox

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF: Byron Buxton, Twins

OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Legacy selection

DH: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

Reserves

C: Jose Trevino, Yankees

1B: Luis Arraez, Twins

1B: Ty France, Mariners

2B: Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays

3B: Jose Ramirez, Guardians

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

SS: Corey Seager, Rangers

OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros

OF: Andrew Benintendi, Royals

OF: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

Starting pitchers

LHP: Shane McClanahan, Rays

LHP: Nestor Cortes, Yankees

LHP: Martin Perez, Rangers

LHP: Framber Valdez, Astros

RHP: Alek Manoah, Blue Jays

RHP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

RHP: Paul Blackburn, A’s

Relievers

LHP: Gregory Soto, Tigers

RHP: Clay Holmes, Yankees

RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Guardians

RHP: Jorge Lopez, Orioles

RHP: Liam Hendriks, White Sox

RHP: Jordan Romano, Blue Jays

National League

Starters

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

C: Wilson Contreras, Cubs

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

2B: Jeff McNeil, Mets

3B: Manny Machado, Padres

SS: Traa Turner, Dodgers

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

OF: Joc Pederson, Giants

OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

DH: William Contreras, Braves

Legacy selection

1B: Albert Pujols, Cardinals

Reserves

C: Travis d’Arnaud, Braves

1B: Pete Alonso, Mets

1B: C.J. Cron, Rockies

1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

2B: Jake Cronenworth, Padres

3B: Austin Riley, Braves

SS: Dansby Swanson, Braves

OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

OF: Ian Happ, Cubs

OF: Juan Soto, Nationals

DH: Garrett Cooper, Marlins

Starting pitchers

Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on July 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

LHP: Tyler Anderson, Dodgers

RHP: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

RHP: Joe Musgrove, Padres

RHP: Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers

RHP: Luis Castillo, Reds

Relievers

LHP: Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks,

RHP: Edwin Diaz, Mets

RHP: Ryan Helsley, Cardinals

RHP: David Bednar, Pirates

RHP, Devin Williams, Brewers

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis and John Smoltz

Where: Dodger Stadium

Location: Los Angeles, California

