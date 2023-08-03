Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Mohave County rejects proposal to hand-count ballots in 2024 elections

By Josh Kelety
Published 
Arizona Politics
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - A northwestern Arizona county has rejected a proposal to hand-count ballots in the 2024 election cycle after the local elections director warned that it would cost more than $1.1 million and involve hiring hundreds of new workers.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday against adopting a hand count, with supervisors Ron Gould and Hildy Angius voting in favor. Board Chair Travis Lingenfelter said during the meeting that he couldn’t justify the steep costs of a hand count because of Mohave County’s projected budget deficit.

"You can’t talk about any other spending when you have 18 to 20 million dollars deficit," he said. "I mean, that’s irresponsible."

Prior to the vote, Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert told the board that hand counting ballots for upcoming elections would require hiring more than 245 new workers and cost about $1.1 million. Tempert also said workers made errors during a test hand count of 850 ballots conducted in June by his department.

"This job would just be astronomical to try to put together all these people," he said.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin also expressed concerns about the legality of a hand count.

Mohave County is among other counties across the U.S. that have explored tabulating ballots by hand. Prior to the 2022 general election, rural Cochise County in southeast Arizona pursued a hand count before it was stopped by a judge. A similar effort in Nye County, Nevada, was also subject to litigation last year.

While there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, the prospect of hand counting ballots is popular among some elected officials, activists, and voters who distrust U.S. elections and spread conspiracies about election equipment. Former President Donald Trump and his allies frequently attack voting equipment with unsupported claims. Republican lawmakers in some states have also promoted legislation mandating that ballots be counted by hand instead of by electronic tabulators.

Abe Hamadeh's request for new election recount trial rejected

A Mohave County judge is expected to release his full ruling on July 17 on why he turned down an election challenge from Abe Hamadeh, who lost his bid for Arizona attorney general by fewer than 300 votes. Hamadeh says he plans to fight all the way to the Supreme Court.

"It’s being pushed all over the country, mostly in deeply red counties where there are county boards who are sympathetic to the lies being spread," David Becker, a former U.S. Justice Department attorney and current executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said earlier this year.

Mohave County began exploring the notion of hand tabulations after receiving a letter in May from Republican Arizona Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, who demanded that "no electronic voting systems" be used as the primary tabulators in federal elections, Lingenfelter said.

Borrelli sent identical letters to other Arizona counties. In June, the board directed Tempert to come up with a plan for hand-counting ballots in the 2024 election cycle, prompting Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes to publicly assert that such a move would put Mohave County in "serious legal jeopardy."

Related

2024 Elections: Arizonans already declaring candidacies for House and Senate; here's what you should know
article

2024 Elections: Arizonans already declaring candidacies for House and Senate; here's what you should know

A number of politicians in Arizona have announced their plans for re-election, or their intent to seek higher office in 2024. Here's what you should know about House and Senate races in 2024, in addition to who is running.

Borrelli defended the proposal during Tuesday's meeting as a "national security issue." Borrelli and a spokesperson for the Arizona Senate Republicans did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Lingenfelter told the AP before Tuesday's vote that a hand count would be worthwhile because of widespread distrust of elections in the county, but he did not see a problem with the county's elections equipment. Registered Republican voters outnumber Democratic voters in Mohave County by nearly 4 to 1.

Experts say the proposal is a logistical quagmire and could undermine the accuracy of Mohave County’s elections. Research has shown that hand counts are less reliable and take longer than machine tabulation.