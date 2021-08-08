Mom recreates ‘The Little Rascals’ scene with twin daughters in viral video

Adrea Garza has gained fame on TikTok with her viral photos and videos of her twin daughters dressing up as famous people such as President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

This time, she dressed up her daughters, 4-year-old Haven and Koti, as characters "Alfalfa" and "Darla" from the 1994 film "The Little Rascals." The video has been viewed more than 4.5 million times in less than 24 hours since being posted.

"Ever since we signed up for TikTok, which was in 2020, everyone always says how much my daughter Haven looks like Darla from the movie," Garza told FOX Television Stations from her home in Edmond, Oklahoma. "So a few months ago, they were asking if they could watch the movie."

Garza said she and her daughters have seen the movie nearly 50 times now.

Last Thursday, she then recreated the scene where a smitten Alfalfa made a public toast to Darla, his love interest. Darla appeared to be embarrassed after softly begging Alfalfa not to say her name out loud.

"Let me raise a toast to the girl I love most, Darla," Alfalfa said in the movie.

In the recreation, Koti played "Alfalfa" while Haven played "Darla." Garza said she picked that scene because it was iconic and saw other people quoting the lines on TikTok.

The daughters nailed their characters with their lines and gestures.

"I don’t know," Haven responded when asked where did she get her talent.

Koti responded "God."

Garza said the idea of dressing up her girls and posting videos came last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It started when we were in quarantine, and my kids were three and a half at the time, and I had to keep them entertained," Garza shared. "The girls thankfully love it and they want to dress up all the time."

When she dressed her girls up as Biden and Trump for Halloween 2020, she didn’t leave out any details.

"I hunted down some boys’ suits. Found some flag pins, and knew I had to put Biden in a mask and his signature aviator sunglasses. Finally, I slicked back my brunette twin’s hair and sprayed it with white hairspray. That was her favorite part," Garza said.

"I added the ‘spray tan’ for President Trump and combed over my blonde twin’s hair. To finish out the look, she added the signature pouty lips and thumbs up!"

She plans to recreate more scenes from "The Little Rascals" and do a big reveal for Halloween.

"Stay tuned," she said.

