Monsoon weather returns to Phoenix area; multiple weather warnings issued by NWS

A small storm managed to bring rain to parts of the Valley during the afternoon hours of Saturday.

ADOT cameras along the I-10 in Downtown Phoenix show rain falling in the area.

ADOT cameras also show heavy rain falling on State Route 347 near Maricopa.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a portion of Maricopa and Pinal Counties, including Maricopa, Chandler, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, and Queen Creek. The warning will expire at 3:45 p.m.

In addition, a Dust Storm Warning has been issued for portions of the East Valley. That warning will remain in effect until 4:00 p.m.

At 316 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near South Mountain Park to Sun Lakes to near Olberg, moving northeast at 40 mph," read a portion of the warning.

NWS officials say the rain has helped cool temperatures in the Valley, with temperatures at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airpory reaching 84F by around 3:00 p.m. At around 12:30 p.n., temperatures in the area reached 98F.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

