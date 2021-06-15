Expand / Collapse search
More than 30 pelicans mutilated on Orange County beaches, wildlife care organization says

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix
cedeb1bf-GENERIC WEB MAIN (4) article

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A wildlife care organization is asking for the public's help in finding out who is mutilating pelicans in Orange County.

According to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center, someone is breaking brown pelicans' wings. The organization claims more than 32 brown pelicans have been found mutilated between San Clemente and Huntington Beach.

"We need your help to find whomever is performing this atrocious act," the organization said in a Facebook post.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the organization says 22 of the 32 brown pelicans have suffered broken bones due to the mutilation.

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center is asking the public to do the following:

  • Be on the lookout when you are near the oceans
  • Report all suspicious activity to 888-334-2258 or text "CALTIP" and add a space and the message to 847411

Those interested in donating to the organization can click here for more information.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.