Mother's Day events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: May 12-14

Need plans this weekend? Check out the Mama's Maker Market, Scottsdale Sangria Fest, a Bubble Bash and more in the Phoenix area.

Mesa

Family Fun Day at Airbase Arizona Flying Museum

"Celebrate Mother’s Day by bringing the whole family to the airbase on Saturday, May 13, for a discounted price. Ages 12 and under can participate in an aviation technology challenge sponsored by Civil Air Patrol."

May 13

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

$5 per person / $10 for family of 4; kids 5 and under free

Airbase Arizona Flying Museum

https://www.azcaf.org/event/family-fun-day-4/

Courtesy: Airbase Arizona Flying Museum

Moms and Mimosas Mother's Day Market

"Spend Mothers Day sipping on mimosas, eating yummy food and shopping with local vendors."

May 14

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

$5

Legacy Park

https://www.tixr.com/groups/markets/events/moms-and-mimosas-58900

Phoenix

ArtNight

Check out live art, a night market, a blacklight art show and more.

May 12

7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Free

Roosevelt Row Welcome Center

https://www.instagram.com/artnight_az/

A Woman Should Be - Mother's Day Weekend at Painting With A Twist

"Come find your inner Goddess/Diva! Bring your girls, get down and find your swagger with no need to impress. Show your friends who you are!

All supplies you will need to create a beautiful painting are included!"

May 13

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

$35 - $42

Painting With A Twist

https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/phoenix/event/3347197/

Bubble Bash at Desert Ridge Marketplace

"Enjoy interactive bubble stations, get sudsy with an overflowing foam zone at The Splash Pad and enjoy live entertainment, games and giveaways by Funergy."

May 13

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free

Desert Ridge Marketplace

https://shopdesertridge.com/event/bubble/

Experience the Caribbean at the Musical Instrument Museum

"Explore the powerful, rhythmic, and lively sounds of the Caribbean through energetic workshops, craft making, and fun performances."

May 13-14

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$20

Musical Instrument Museum

https://mim.org/events/experience-the-caribbean/2023-05-13/

Mama's Makers Market

"Find that perfect gift for the incredible mother figure in your life or find something special for yourself.

Featuring over 100 carefully curated local artisans showing off their one-of-a-kind wares including Art, Apparel & Accessories, Jewelry, Furniture, Design, Décor, Health & Beauty, Local Food & More! Visitors will enjoy LIVE local music and raffle prizes with a fundraiser to benefit local charity!"

May 13

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Free

2021 E Camelback Road

https://localtradeaz.com/

Paint & Sip at The Clarendon

"Are you looking for a show-stopping Mother's Day gift? Elevations Nation invites you to an evening of painting and libations with artist Terra Galor. Join us on the SkyDeck on May 13th and celebrate the mother figures who have made your life special. With glistening stars above and a glass of wine in hand, memories you'll both cherish forever."

May 13

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

$30

The Clarendon Hotel

https://www.elevationsnation.com/event-details/paint-sip-with-mom

Sunday Yoga at Greenwood Brewing

"Julia S., RYT 200 (registered yoga teacher) will guide you through a 45-min vinyasa flow in the Greenwood Brewing beer garden turned outdoor yoga studio! Good vibes only. Class is followed with a complimentary pint or beermosa!"

May 14

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

$20

Greenwood Brewing

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunday-yoga-greenwood-brewing-happy-mothers-day-tickets-627436257737

Scottsdale

Scottsdale Sangria Fest

"Picture it...you're surrounded by your closest friends, sipping sweet sangria. The sun is shining, and there's a nice cool breeze blowing by. Your favorite song comes on. Welcome to Scottsdale Sangria Fest!

With so many options to choose between, you're sure to find something to tickle your taste buds. Let's get out and drink ALL the sangria!"