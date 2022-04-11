Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Multiple vehicle crash closes US 93 north of Wickenburg, DPS says

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

WICKENBURG, Ariz. - A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed US 93 in both directions Monday morning north of Wickenburg, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. on April 11 along the northbound lanes of US 93 at milepost 177.

Injuries are reported in the crash, however, the extent of them is unknown at this time.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

