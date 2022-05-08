Multiple women seriously hurt after being hit by car in Phoenix

Two women were critically injured after being hit by a car while standing outside a store near 18th Street and Camelback early Saturday morning.

The collision happened at around 8:30 on May 7 after a car reportedly veered off the road and barreled into a group of women outside.

The car then crashed into a concrete barrier, witnesses said.

People who saw the collision also say the driver was speeding and did not slow down before impact.

"The car, it hit these two ladies," said one witness. "I'm still like really scrambled right now. I don't know if he hit the ladies or if he hit that island right there, and the debris maybe hit them instead."

In total, four women were taken to the hospital. Two were taken in critical condition while the rest were in stable condition.

The driver's identity and condition were not released.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement



