Driver faces DUI charge after pedestrian hit by car in Scottsdale: police

A driver is now being accused of driving under the influence after they reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian with their car, according to Scottsdale police.

The collision happened after a person attempted to cross Camelback Road near Minnezona Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, died from their injuries.

The driver was arrested on DUI-related charges. No names were released.

