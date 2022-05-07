Driver faces DUI charge after pedestrian hit by car in Scottsdale: police
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A driver is now being accused of driving under the influence after they reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian with their car, according to Scottsdale police.
The collision happened after a person attempted to cross Camelback Road near Minnezona Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The pedestrian, who was not identified, died from their injuries.
The driver was arrested on DUI-related charges. No names were released.
