4-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from north Phoenix pool

A child is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix, firefighters said.

Fire crews were called to a home near 64th Street and Shea Boulevard for reports of a drowning on May 7.

When they arrived, they found a 4-year-old boy who was spitting up water after being pulled from the pool, but he was able to breathe on his own.

Family members said they did not know how long the child had been underwater.

The boy was taken to a pediatric hospital in critical condition.