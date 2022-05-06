Deadly strangling: Phoenix Police looking for man accused of killing woman on bus

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
13
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
High Wind Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

Deadly strangling: Phoenix Police looking for man accused of killing woman on bus

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Joshua Bagley (Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department) article

Joshua Bagley (Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are looking for a man for allegedly strangling and killing a woman on May 6.

According to a statement released by police, officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road at around 8:00 a.m. about a person on a bus who was not breathing. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 41-year-old Diane Craig, with signs of strangulation.

"Ms. Craig was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Detectives, according to police, were later able to gather enough evidence to name 26-year-old Joshua Bagley as the suspect. Bagley is still at large.

While police did not release a detailed description of Bagley, they did release his photo.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/

Other Arizona Crime Stories