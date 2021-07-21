Navajo Nation: 21 new COVID cases, no deaths 4th day in row

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Mohave County
19
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:55 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:51 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:56 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:03 PM MST until WED 7:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:18 PM MST until WED 7:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:35 PM MST until WED 6:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until WED 5:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:51 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 5:45 PM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert

Navajo Nation: 21 new COVID cases, no deaths 4th day in row

Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press
Navajo Nation flag article

Navajo Nation flag

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz - The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the fourth consecutive day.

The latest numbers brought the total number of coronavirus-related cases on the vast reservation to 31,239 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The number of known deaths remained at 1,366.

The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.

The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.

"States and counties where a small percentage of people are vaccinated have rising numbers of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Wednesday. "Here on the Navajo Nation, the mask mandate remains in place for all residents, visitors and tourists. We have to remain strong and keep pushing back on the virus."

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Coronavirus news: